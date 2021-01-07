OUTAGE UPDATES: More than 12,700 customers without power in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Elsa is expected to arrive along the Florida coast into early Wednesday, bringing with it heavy rain, dangerous winds and possibly several feet of storm surge.
Any of those could cause issues with the Tampa Bay area's electrical infrastructure, meaning localized power outages.
More than 12,760 customers are already without power in the Tampa Bay area due to the storm. A majority of outages are served under TECO, but other outages were reported by Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy.
Here are links to the outage maps for power companies in the area:
Regardless of outages, Elsa is expected to have effects on the region, with the majority of the storm impacts coming Tuesday and Wednesday.
