Here's how to find missing loved ones after Hurricane Ian

The Florida Division of Emergency Management provides an online request form for locating survivors of Hurricane Ian.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Division of Emergency Management has a link available to help locate and rescue survivors of Hurricane Ian.

The service provides a portal for individuals who are currently in need of rescue or for individuals who are seeking to find loved ones.

Through a form on their website, you can provide basic location and contact information of yourself or a last known location of a person. Filling out the form will help rescue workers find those who are in need.

Visit missing.fl.gov/es and fill out the form to the best of your ability. When using the form to look for missing loved ones, provide all of the information available from the loved one's last known location and condition.