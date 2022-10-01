Here's how you can help rescue workers quickly locate loved ones impacted by Hurricane Ian

First responders across the state are working to get those in need to safety.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Search and rescue teams in Florida and the national level are working to get people impacted by Hurricane Ian to safety.

If you know someone that is still trapped in their homes because of the storm, Florida Disaster has a way to help locate them as quickly as possible.

Here's what you need for an Emergency Service Request

Head to missing.fl.gov/es where you can fill out a form with the last known locations of the person you know that needs assistance.

You will also be required to enter the following information:

Your first and last name.

Best email address and phone number to reach you.

Who you are requesting help for.

What county that person is located in.

Their age, first and last name and phone number.

If the person was in a health care facility.

Are there any other missing people with the person?

List of medical conditions or concerns for the person.

If you have found someone and that person is safe, Florida Disaster also has a form to report a safe person. Click here to access it.

Below is what is required to fill out the form:

First and last name, phone number and email address of the person submitting the report.

First and last name, phone number, county location, current location, approximate and date of birth for the person that is found safe.

Florida homeowners and renters in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Sarasota, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Hardee counties impacted by Hurricane Ian can apply for disaster assistance.