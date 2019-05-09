PALM HARBOR, Fla — The Suncoast Animal League is looking for people to foster dogs and cats that weathered hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

The organization has a two-fold plan. They are collecting donations through Thursday to take to the islands to help the people who are still reeling from the catastrophic Hurricane Dorian.

Then they'll load up the emptied chartered planes with cats and dogs evacuated from Abaco and the Grand Bahama Islands who need a home.

Anyone interested in providing a home for a displaced pet should email Foster@SuncoastAnimalLeague.org to add their name to the list. They ask that you include what type and how many animals you can take, and that if you request a dog or puppy that you have a fenced-in yard.

The drop off location for donations is at the Suncoast Animal League Thrift Shop at 1454 Alt. 19N., Palm Harbor.

The passing of the storm revealed a muddy, debris-strewn landscape of smashed and flooded-out homes on Abaco and Grand Bahama islands.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said Tuesday night he had flown over the Abaco Islands and expected to do the same in Grand Bahama as soon as the weather clears.

In Abaco, he saw groups of people waving yellow sheets and shirts. He said 60 percent of homes were damaged in Marsh Harbor and that at least one community was completely destroyed.

