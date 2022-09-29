Hulk Hogan spotted playfully wrestling police officer at Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A familiar face was spotted with an officer at Clearwater Beach Thursday after Hurricane Ian tore through.
Former wrestler and TV reality star Hulk Hogan was seen having a playful moment with Clearwater Police Officer Bingham. The two were seen smiling, while Hogan jokingly had his arms wrapped around the officer.
In a tweet, Clearwater Police said, "You never know who you might run into after a #hurricane – none other than @HulkHogan on #ClearwaterBeach. Officer Bingham’s arms might give the Hulkster a run for his money."
The Hogan Knows Best celebrity lives in the area and owns a Hogan's Beach Shop and Hogan's Hangout on Mandalay Avenue.
In a social media post, Hogan shared a video of Ian's destruction writing, "Wow, prayers for Ft. Myers #florida."