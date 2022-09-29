x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hurricane

Hulk Hogan spotted playfully wrestling police officer at Clearwater Beach

"You never know who you might run into after a #hurricane," Clearwater Police said in a tweet.

More Videos

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A familiar face was spotted with an officer at Clearwater Beach Thursday after Hurricane Ian tore through

Former wrestler and TV reality star Hulk Hogan was seen having a playful moment with Clearwater Police Officer Bingham. The two were seen smiling, while Hogan jokingly had his arms wrapped around the officer. 

In a tweet, Clearwater Police said, "You never know who you might run into after a #hurricane – none other than @HulkHogan on #ClearwaterBeach. Officer Bingham’s arms might give the Hulkster a run for his money." 

The Hogan Knows Best celebrity lives in the area and owns a Hogan's Beach Shop and Hogan's Hangout on Mandalay Avenue. 

In a social media post, Hogan shared a video of Ian's destruction writing, "Wow, prayers for Ft. Myers #florida." 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out