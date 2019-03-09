ST. PETE BEACH, Fla — A personal connection to Hurricane Dorian is driving the staff at Transformations by the Gulf to help those affected on the islands.

"I don't think anything could've prepared these people for what they're going through right now. They're just being destroyed," CEO Tammy Cate said.

Cate doesn't believe it's safe to go to the Bahamas yet, but when the storm passes, she wants to send resources to the people that are still there.

"My boyfriend and I go to the Bahamas often and get to know the Bahamians over there. Seeing this devastation over there is just terrible," Cate said.

Transformations by the Gulf helps people overcome addiction. Since they announced they'd be taking in donations, people started dropping off whatever they have at home.

LIVE BLOG: The latest, need-to-know information on Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Dorian isn't moving because the upper atmosphere is too calm

"I just feel so bad of those people that couldn't get out. They're going to need everything, I mean it's starting over. From toilet paper to baby clothes and everything on their backs, they're going to need it. They lost it all," Carol Gable said.

Gable is one of the many that have already dropped donations off. Dorian has devastated the islands and is still there. It's been stationary through the day on Monday with devastating winds.

"I was talking to some friends on the east coast that basically live in the Bahamas and they were saying that they do need underwear socks dry shoes" Cate said.

Anything will help, they just hope their small gesture will help people survive.

"People just need to be there for other people. That's the way we are. That's the way it should be," Gable said.

The organization will be taking in donations to take to the Bahamas all week. They're located in St. Pete Beach and open at 9 a.m.

RELATED: How you can help the Bahamas and people affected by Hurricane Dorian

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.