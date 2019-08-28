ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When a storm is at its worst, sometimes, people are, too.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody activated the state's Price Gouging Hotline as Gov. Ron DeSantis declares a state of emergency for counties in Hurricane Dorian's path Wednesday.

On Thursday, the attorney general's office had gotten about 200 reports of price gouging, according to state officials.

The Attorney General's office didn't say where the price gouging was taking place and said its Consumer Protection Division is reviewing each allegation and has investigators out in the field to check on the reports.

The state's price gouging law only applies within the affected state of emergency area, a news release states.

Price gouging can be reported by calling 866-9NO-SCAM or on the NO SCAM app.

"Floridians in the projected path of this storm should take steps now to ensure they are prepared for a strike and the possibility of days without electricity," Moody said in the release. "This means purchasing essential commodities such as food, water and fuel.

"I have activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline in an effort to prevent gouging, so Floridians can afford essential items now."

It is against Florida law to excessively increase the price of essential goods and services -- including food, water, hotel rooms, gas and more -- in reaction to a state of emergency declaration.

