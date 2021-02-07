Hurricane Elsa: Tampa Bay in forecast cone for Category 1 storm

Spaghetti models and the forecast cone show Elsa heading toward Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. — Just before 8 a.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Elsa strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.

Surface observations from Barbados indicate that Elsa's maximum sustained winds have increased to nearly 75 mph, and the cyclone is now a hurricane.

The Meteorological Service of Barbados has issued hurricane warning for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The Meteorological Service of St. Lucia has issued a hurricane warning for St. Lucia.

Barbados is under a tropical storm warning. The Meteorological Service of Barbados reported sustained winds of 74 mph and gusts up to 86 mph.

The storm has intensified much more quickly than anticipated. About 24 hours ago, the NHC projected that Elsa would strengthen its tropical storm force winds to 60 mph today. Early Friday morning, the NHC projected 65 mph winds by Friday afternoon. However, just a couple of hours after sunrise, the NHC discovered the storm has intensified into a hurricane with winds reaching 75 mph.

The Tampa Bay area remains in the forecast cone for potential impact early next week. Tropical-storm-force winds of 39 mph or greater are possible sometime Monday, with the worst weather perhaps on Tuesday.

However, there is still a lot of uncertainty in the track and intensity of Hurricane Elsa 4-5 days out. The storm could track farther west, or east, bringing fewer impacts to Tampa Bay.

Watch the storm updates closely this holiday weekend. Our 10 Tampa Bay team of meteorologists will be providing updates around the clock.

> STAY INFORMED: If you have a Smart TV, add our Roku or Fire TV apps to stream our hurricane live tracker. Then, download our free 10 Tampa Bay mobile app to get urgent alerts sent directly to your phone to keep your family safe.