Florida in cone of Hurricane Eta, currently 1,000 miles away in Nicaragua

Impacts from the storm will be possible across Florida late this weekend and early next week.

Eta made landfall Monday afternoon in Nicaragua as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 140 mph.

Even though the storm is nearly a thousand miles from Tampa Bay, it’s a storm Floridians need to watch carefully for a potential impact in the Sunshine State early next week.

Now that Eta has made landfall, it will weaken greatly and its center of circulation will be disrupted over the next 24 hours as it moves over Central America. However, weather forecast models predict Eta will re-enter the Caribbean later this week and move toward Cuba and possibly Florida.

Since the storm is expected to remain over land for at least a couple of days, there will be significant uncertainty in the long-range forecast of the track and intensity.

The National Hurricane Center does have South Florida in its forecast cone Tuesday evening. Whatever is left of Eta after Central America will get picked up by upper-level winds in a trough and head toward Florida late Sunday and into early next week.