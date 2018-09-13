Hurricane Florence is expected to bring damaging winds and torrential rainfall to the Carolinas.

North Carolina and South Carolina are bracing for what the National Hurricane Center predicts will be life-threatening storm surge and flooding.

Below are cameras from Explore.org along the Carolina coast as Hurricane Florence passes through.

Watch: Frying Pan Ocean Cam powered by EXPLORE.org

Watch: Shark Cam in the Atlantic Ocean about 34 miles off the coast of North Carolina

Watch: Frying Pan - Sky Tower in Wilmington, North Carolina

