While Hurricane Florence's top wind speeds have come down, and it seems as though conditions are improving, stop that thinking: The threat for life-threatening storm surge remains all too real.

Meteorologists for days have watched Florence grow in size, allowing its hurricane and tropical-storm-force winds to spread far out from the center of the storm.

This expanded area, a counter-clockwise flow around its center of circulation, piles on more and more water toward the coastline. Once it reaches the coast, it has nowhere to go but inland.

This is storm surge: a devastating phenomenon accompanying any tropical system.

As Hurricane Florence spins counterclockwise, its strong wind causes water to pile up along the coastline.

How high the water rises depends on several factors, including the orientation of the storm with the coastline, the storm's intensity, size and speed of the storm, according to NOAA.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting upward of a 13-foot storm surge from an area of Cape Fear, North Carolina, to Cape Lookout should the peak surge happen at the same time as high tide. Elsewhere, other areas could experience a surge from 2-9 feet depending on location.

