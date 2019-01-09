Hurricane Hunters from the Kessler Air Force Base in Mississippi traveled into the eye of Hurricane Dorian Saturday, capturing some breathtaking photos.

First Coast News's Meteorologist Lauren Rautenkranz and Photographer Jeff Renfroe were also on board the plane which gathered key information to help forecasters gain important insight into Hurricane Dorian.

Some of the information they gathered was air pressure, wind speed and direction along with the water and air temperature found inside Dorian's eye.

Rautenkranz was able to document her journey from Jacksonville to Mississippi along with her once in a lifetime experience of flying with the Hurricane Hunters in a C-130J Super Hercules.

RELATED: Fly along with FCN's Lauren Rautenkranz as she rides with Hurricane Hunters into the eye of Dorian

Take a look at some of the photos captured by Hurricane Hunters from Dorian's eye below.

Hurricane Hunters

Hurricane Hunters

Hurricane Hunters

Hurricane Hunters