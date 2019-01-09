ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Hurricane Hunters have made it back home safely to Mississippi after taking another courageous trip into the clouds to chase Hurricane Dorian.

The group from the 403rd Wing of the Air Force Reserve tweeted out a series of pictures Sunday from inside the eye of the storm. The images show a tall, thick wall of clouds that appear to be moving in a rotating motion.

In that message to the public, the Hunters also announced they had made it back to Keesler Air Force Base.

RELATED: Take a ride with the NOAA Hurricane Hunters: A research lab in the middle of a monster

Twitter users expressed their gratitude online, writing comments back to the Hunters about the work they do.

“Glad y’all made it home safely and (I) appreciate your bravery, or we’d never see such wonderful, awesome pictures,” user Andrea Colson wrote.

“You guys are amazing,” user Tony Martinez added. “I went through three hurricanes in the Navy, and I remember how tumultuous it was on the ship. I cannot even imagine how your ride is doing what you do. Seriously, thank you for all you do; you save so many lives.”

Hurricane Dorian started raising concern as a tropical storm in the Caribbean earlier last week. On Tuesday, Aug. 27, the Hunters took their first trip into the air from Curacao to investigate.

LIVE BLOG: The latest, need-to-know information on Hurricane Dorian

Since then, the Hunters have been documenting their work online, posting a behind-the-scenes planning shot Thursday.

“Hurricane hunting is not always flashy,” the group wrote.

On Friday, the group decided to drop buoys into the ocean to determine the surface temperature, surface wind and surface pressure alongside the National Hurricane Center and Lagrangian Drifter Laboratory.

They then posted footage and pictures from that day’s mission, saying so far, the team had flown into Hurricane Dorian 18 times.

Per the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Dorian is still considered a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. Tropical storm warnings have now been issued from Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet in Florida in advance of the hurricane’s winds. A tropical storm watch is in effect from north of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach.

Hurricane Dorian was expected to hit the Bahamas early Sunday morning.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.