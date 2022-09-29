Photos show damage across Florida in wake of Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Floridians are just beginning to access the damage Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Ian, photos show the destruction left behind across the state.
Ian left a path of devastation trapping people in their flooded homes and knocking out power.
Tampa
In Tampa, officers wasted no time clearing away downed trees and debris from the roads.
Orlando
In Orlando, flooding and debris remain a major impact. Residents were seen assessing the damage.
First responders made their way through floodwaters looking for residents needing help in an Orlando neighborhood.
Orange County
Water rescues were underway in Orange County as first responders worked to get to people stranded by Ian.
Fort Myers
Damaged ships and debris in a marina were flung by the powerful Category 4 storm.
PHOTOS: Aftermath of Hurricane Ian shows disastrous damage in southwest Florida
An aerial view captured cars attempting to drive through a flooded street in Fort Myers.
Barefoot Beach
Debris littered a cove in Barefoot Beach, Florida.
Naples
A first responder with Naples Fire-Rescue Department was spotted rescuing a stranded driver.
Punta Gorda
Damaged planes were seen at the Punta Gorda Airport.
Sanibel Island
Part of the Sanibel Causeway was destroyed and washed away by Ian.
The pavement crumbled away during a storm surge from Ian.
Venice
The historic Venice Theatre was also heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian's winds.