Hurricane

Florida Medical Examiners confirm 68 Hurricane Ian-related deaths

Ten of those deaths were in the Tampa Bay region.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida District Medical Examiners confirmed that there have been 68 Hurricane Ian-related deaths in the state.

Ten of those deaths were in the Tampa Bay region, according to the medical examiners.

Here are the reported deaths by county:

  • Charlotte: 2
  • Collier: 4
  • Hardee: 1
  • Hendry: 1
  • Hillsborough: 1
  • Lake: 1
  • Lee: 45
  • Manatee: 3
  • Polk: 2
  • Sarasota: 3
  • Volusia: 5

Here are resources and databases to report missing people, find disaster relief and get the latest announcements on state response.

  • Missing.fl.govThis site is for reporting that someone is missing. While many Floridians were able to evacuate safely, some decided or were forced to shelter in place.
  • Safe.fl.gov: This page is for reporting that someone has been found and is safe.
  • Floridadisaster.org: Floridians will be able to find announcements on the state's response to Ian while also finding disaster relief assistance to sign up for.

