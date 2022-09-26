Tampa Bay-area evacuations for Hurricane Ian: County-by-county list

Hurricane Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane before reaching Florida.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is expected to rapidly strengthen and become a major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — by midweek as it approaches Florida.

The Tampa Bay area is still in Ian's forecast cone, which has prompted many area leaders to brace and prepare for anticipated impacts from the storm. This means several counties have already issued mandatory evacuations for some areas.

It's important to know anyone who lives in a mobile or manufactured home must evacuate when a mandatory order is issued, regardless of if you live in the evacuated zone or not.

If you're unsure of what evacuation zone you live in, you can find that by clicking here. For other county emergency resources for the storm, click here.

Here's a breakdown of which counties have issued mandatory evacuations and which zones.

Citrus County

No mandatory evacuation orders issued at this time.

Hardee County

No mandatory evacuation orders issued at this time.

Hernando County

Voluntary evacuation orders have been issued for all areas west of U.S. Highway 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C, the county said.

All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county-wide, are included.

People are advised to seek safe shelter with family or friends that reside in a safe structure. If this is not a possibility, a public shelter will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the following locations:

Challenger K-8 – Special Needs

13400 Elgin Blvd.

Spring Hill, FL 34609

The Mining Association Enrichment Center – General Population and Pet Friendly

800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd.

Brooksville, FL 34601

Explorer K-8 - General Population and Pet Friendly

10252 Northcliffe Blvd.,

Spring Hill, FL 34608

Highlands County

No mandatory evacuation orders issued at this time.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County officials on Monday announced a mandatory evacuation order for all residents living within Zone A in advance of Hurricane Ian.

A voluntary evacuation is recommended for residents living in Zone B. These evacuation orders will go into effect at 2 p.m. Monday.

Manatee County

Manatee County is announcing a mandatory evacuation order for residents living in Zone A, and a voluntary order for those living in Zone B. These orders go into effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Pasco County

No mandatory evacuation orders issued at this time.

Pinellas County

No mandatory evacuation orders have been issued at this time. However, county leaders are encouraging people to voluntarily evacuate starting Monday, particularly in low-lying coastal parts of the county.

Polk County

No mandatory evacuation orders issued at this time.

Sarasota County