Tampa Bay-area rivers rapidly rising from Hurricane Ian's rainfall

Several rivers, including the Manatee and Alafia rivers, are at or expected to surpass major flood stage.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian dropped at least a foot of rain across a wide area as it crossed the Florida peninsula Wednesday.

Radar-estimated rainfall totals show Sarasota County was hardest hit with almost 20 inches of rain. The swath of heaviest rain extended northeast into DeSoto, Manatee, Hardee and Polk counties — a general 10-16 inches.

All of this rain in a small area must go somewhere, and that's to area rivers. Flash flood warnings have been issued for these areas and central Florida, with river reports from the National Weather Service showing many already breaking into major flood stage levels.

Flash flooding brings "life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses."

The Peace River at Zolfo Springs is expected to surpass 25 feet late Thursday into Friday — an all-time record. Thursday afternoon, the Manatee River near Myakka Head is expected to crest at about 20.7 feet — just shy of the record.

Both are in major flood stage.

Rivers that appear to be contained will not be in the coming days, so it's important not to let your guard down. The Anclote River near Elfers in Pasco County is expected to crest Saturday at 22.2 feet — up from 14 feet now — and enter moderate flood stage.