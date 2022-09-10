‘We all have to work together’: Sarasota schools navigate reopening after Ian

Northern schools in the county will reopen Monday, while areas in the southern region will reopen one week later due to repairs.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County Schools are gearing up to welcome students back to school Monday, but it will take another week for schools in the southern region of the county to reopen following the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

School leaders said they understand returning will be tougher for some students and staff.

“Every day is going to present a new challenge. I promise you that and whatever it is, we all have to work together,” School Board Vice Chair Tom Edwards said.

Edwards’ district also represents areas in the southern area of the county, including North Port. Schools there and in southern Sarasota County will plan to reopen one week later on Oct. 17.

Edwards said plans are in place to support staff and students whose homes were damaged by Ian.

Another challenge the district may face upon returning is transportation, he said. While it was a challenge before Ian, the storm may exacerbate it from damaged roads and storm-related struggles bus drivers must deal with.

School board member Bridget Ziegler said it’s a priority to get students back to the classroom quickly and safely as possible. However, she understands the storm’s aftermath affects everyone differently.

“Each situation is unique, but we have amazing partners,” Ziegler said. “We’re gonna be working with each of them and so, we're prepared.”

Meanwhile, parents in northern Sarasota county, like Ashley Manske, said their children have been stressed with the time apart from friends and peers.

"As a parent, I have to teach them that they have to look at the bigger picture of everything that's going on and that other people have more significant losses than we do," Manske said.

Crews will continue remediation, cleanup and restoration in North Port and Englewood schools throughout the week.

Overall, the district said all traditional schools sustained damages ranging from flooding and vegetative debris to water and plumbing complications.

"Communication is still unstable throughout the county, not only local connectivity but within our own school district capabilities," the district stated in its latest Ian update on Friday.

School leaders said while it’s a long road to recovery, they’re grateful for the support from the community and hope that will continue as the district transitions.

“We are solely focused on helping one another and pulling together,” Edwards said.

On Tuesday, the district, in partnership with others, will host a hurricane relief event for school staff. FEMA will be on-site at Suncoast Technical College, North Port Branch for housing assistance.

In addition, counselors and meals will be provided.

On Monday, Sarasota School leaders will have a news conference to give its latest reopening update.