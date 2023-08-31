Returning home after Hurricane Idalia? Here are some electrical tips to keep in mind

With significant storm surges littering the Tampa Bay area, it took hours for people to be able to get back into their homes.

TAMPA, Fla. — In the wake of Hurricane Idalia which hit Florida's west coast as a Category 3 storm, many residents who evacuated the area are slowly returning home.

With significant storm surges littering the Tampa Bay area, it took hours for people to be able to get back into their homes. And with flooding comes possible electrical safety issues.

Leaders with the city of St. Petersburg posted to social media a list of tips for Floridians to keep in mind when it comes to post-flooding electrical safety.

Here's a breakdown of the list:

Do NOT enter your home until you contact your local utility company that it's safe to do so.

Do not touch wet electrical equipment.

Turn off power BEFORE entering your home.

Once power is safely disconnected, inspect wiring, outlets and appliances for signs of damage.

Avoid using extension cords.

Wait for approval before restoring power.

There were several reports of flooding, especially along coastal waterways and the downtown Tampa area. Farther north into Citrus and Hernando counties, storm surge has pressed into inland areas.