LIVE UPDATES: Tornado warnings issued for parts of Tampa Bay area

Life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force wind and isolated tornadoes are likely for portions of the Florida Gulf Coast.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia is just shy of Category 3 major hurricane strength as it continues its trek northward across the Gulf of Mexico.

It is now forecast, however, to reach Category 4 strength — winds 130 mph or higher — before landfall near the Florida Panhandle and into the Big Bend region.

Outer rainbands continue to push their way into the Tampa Bay region. Life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force wind and isolated tornadoes are likely for portions of the Florida Gulf Coast.

Here's a breakdown of the timeline of events happening ahead of Idalia making landfall:

1:40 a.m.: Tornado warning issued for Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties until 2 a.m .

1:30 a.m.: Authorities are shutting down access to John's Pass as sand and water are now covering the road.

12:30 a.m.: Troy Dent sent in photos of what it looks like in Manatee County as Hurricane Idalia treks closer to Florida's west coast.