LIVE UPDATES: Local hospitals take precautionary steps as Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida's coast

Life-threatening storm surge and strong winds are increasingly likely for parts of the Florida Gulf Coast.

TAMPA, Fla. — As of Tuesday morning, Hurricane Idalia is continuing its track toward the Gulf Coast of Florida — with life-threatening storm surge and strong winds increasingly likely for parts of the state.

Computer models have shifted the storm a tad farther away from the Tampa Bay coast, but it's important to stress small shifts will continue before the storm makes landfall — and parts of the region could still experience the "dirty" side of the system.

Here's a breakdown of the timeline of events happening ahead of Idalia making landfall.

Expected at 3 p.m.: St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport shuts down for at least 24 hours.

8:02 a.m.: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital announced all outpatient care centers will be closed on Wednesday. The hospital will also stop non-emergent surgeries at noon on Tuesday until Wednesday.

8 a.m.: Adventhealth North Pinellas in Tarpon Springs is evacuating the hospital ahead of impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

5 a.m.: Idalia officially strengthens into a Category 1 hurricane as it emerges in the Gulf of Mexico. Life-threatening storm surge and strong winds are increasingly likely for parts of the Florida Gulf Coast.

4 a.m.: All tolls are being waived in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lake, Pasco, Pinellas and Sumter counties. Click here to see a list of facilities included in the toll suspensions.

As #Idalia nears the Gulf Coast, @GovRonDeSantis is ensuring that FL families can evacuate out of the storm's direct path as safely & efficiently as possible through the suspension of tolls in the Tampa Bay area.

12:01 a.m.: All commercial operations at Tampa International Airport are suspended until further notice. The airport says that while some cargo and private aircraft operations will continue overnight, all air traffic will stop by 7 a.m.

Midnight: Students at the University of South Florida will not be returning to campus until Thursday at the earliest. The University of Tampa is also following along with this timeline for reopening after closing its campus on Tuesday and Wednesday.