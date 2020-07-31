Isaias again becomes a hurricane, on way to make landfall in the Carolinas tonight

Hurricane conditions are possible Monday night along the Carolina coastline.

TAMPA, Fla. — As of 8 p.m. Monday, Isaias has reached hurricane strength -- once again -- and is about 60 miles south of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and heading north-northeast at 16 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are at 75 mph, a Category 1 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecasts Isaias to make landfall tonight at hurricane strength along the coast of northeastern South Carolina or southern North Carolina. The storm will then continue up the East Coast into the mid-Atlantic states Tuesday and the northeastern states Tuesday night.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of Carolina coasts, with tropical storm warnings up into Massachusetts and tropical storm watches in effect as far north as Maine.

Tropical Storm Isaias weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm Saturday after impacting the Bahamas and hasn't been able to strengthen largely because of strong wind shear.

Even if it had remained a tropical storm, the NHC says, "It should be emphasized that there is little difference between a strong tropical storm or a category 1 hurricane, in terms of impacts."

The Tampa Bay area escaped most of the direct impacts of Isaias over the weekend, with fringe bands of showers and storms Sunday.