Hurricane Dorian is no longer the strongest storm on the planet. Hurricane Juliette, a storm developing off the west coast of Mexico, was upgraded to a Category 3 at around the same time Dorian was downgraded to a Category 2.

Juliette's sustained winds were recorded at nearly 125 mph as the storm traveled to the northwest at about 8 mph in the Pacific Ocean.

While Juliette is now the more powerful storm, it is not expected to cause the devastation Dorian has. The National Hurricane Center has not issued any coastal warnings or watches for the storm because it is moving away from the United States and Mexico and into open water.

The NHC's public advisory said the storm could gain strength through Wednesday. After that, the storm will go over colder waters and begin weakening.

In the Atlantic, forecasters have their attention on four other tropical disturbances.

