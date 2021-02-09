Hurricane Larry could become Category 4 storm after rapid intensification

Thankfully, it currently poses no risk to land.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Larry is forecast to become a major hurricane all by its lonesome, spinning far away from land in the Atlantic Ocean.

It's already quite a big storm with the potential to grow even larger and more intense, the National Hurricane Center says. Forecasters bet it, like Hurricane Ida recently, will undergo a period of rapid intensification during the next couple of days.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Hurricane Larry is an 80-mph storm moving to the west at 17 mph. It is located about 660 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

It currently poses no threat to land.

The Hurricane Center says if Larry can organize itself enough over the next day, environmental conditions are favorable enough for it to steadily or rapidly intensify. By the weekend, it could reach Category 4 status with 140-mph winds.

Still, it will be away from land and should be making a turn off to the northwest.

By next week, however, the island of Bermuda needs to keep an eye on the storm. Some weather computer models, including the U.S. GFS and European models, show the storm moving just off to the island's east — and it is possible it could be quite powerful still.

There have been 12 named storms, five hurricanes and two major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher) so far this hurricane season. If the season ended today, it would be just below average, but more than half the season remains and then some.