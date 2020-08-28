Hurricane Laura death toll up to 10 after family found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the four new deaths Friday afternoon.

NEW ORLEANS — The death toll from Hurricane Laura has risen to 10 after a family of four was found dead due to carbon monoxide poisoning from their generator.

In addition to the family of four, six more people have been confirmed dead in the storm's wake, at least four of them killed by falling trees.

The system that blasted the Louisiana coast with high winds and heavy rain is now a tropical depression. It came ashore early Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane and caused widespread damage around Lake Charles. The storm left entire neighborhoods in ruins and almost 900,000 homes and businesses without power.

Laura is the most powerful storm to hit the U.S. this year. But there was relief that it was not the annihilating menace forecasters had feared. A full damage assessment is likely to take days.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says resources are in place to help in the weeks and months ahead.

The Louisiana Department of Health is sadly verifying an additional four storm-related deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning. We do not have other details at this time.

This brings the total number of deaths to 10. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) August 28, 2020

