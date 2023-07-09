Hurricane Lee rapidly intensifies to Category 4 intensity

Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along most of the East Coast starting Sunday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Lee, now a powerful Category 4 storm, is looking evermore impressive on satellite imagery, a sign that it continues to intensify over the open Atlantic Ocean — and still safely away from land.

The National Hurricane Center expects it to reach Category 5 status, with maximum sustained winds closing in on 165 mph, by Thursday.

Interests in the Leeward Islands still should keep an eye on the storm's development as it could impact the islands. Large ocean swells are likely to reach the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by the weekend, according to the NHC.

Hurricane Lee is a 130-mph system located about 780 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, according to the hurricane center's latest advisory. It's moving west-northwest at 15 mph. At this time, no watches or warnings are in effect as it remains far away from land.

"Low shear, very warm SSTs (sea surface temperatures) and copious moisture should allow Lee to continue to rapidly strengthen at least tonight," hurricane center forecasters wrote.

It's forecast Hurricane Lee will continue heading toward the northern Caribbean islands with impacts to the northern Leeward Islands possible. From there, currently, many weather computer models steer it away from Florida.

At this time, Florida and the United States aren't in any immediate danger from this system but it bears watching until the system possibly makes its turn to the north.

The entire East Coast, including Florida, should be prepared for dangerous surf and rip currents starting Sunday.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, the NHC said Thursday afternoon that Tropical Depression Fourteen has become Tropical Storm Margot in the eastern tropical Atlantic. It will stay far away from land.