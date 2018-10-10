A car that was parked in front of a boat ramp in Citrus County was washed away by flood waters Tuesday from Hurricane Michael.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office tweeted two photos of the car after it had been washed into the bay. The sheriff's office said the car was parked in front of the boat ramp at Fort Island Beach in Crystal River.

Photo: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm with 155-mph winds. It is the strongest storm ever to hit the Panhandle.

In the Tampa Bay area, Michael impacts have included heavy rain, wind and flooding in some areas.

