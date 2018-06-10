Hurricane Michael will be one for the record books: No Category 4 storm has made landfall in the Florida Panhandle in recorded history -- until now.

The center of the storm hit the coastline around 1:30 p.m. near Mexico Beach, Florida, with maximum sustained winds at 155 mph. It's far too late to evacuate now, and state leaders ask anyone who hasn't already left to stay in place.

Since making landfall, Hurricane Michael has weakened to a 125-mph, Category 3 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Michael has shattered records far and wide: It is the strongest October hurricane to make landfall on the continental U.S. at 155 mph, according to Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach. The previous record was 130 mph, most recently Hurricane Hazel in 1954.

It's also the second October Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in Florida, Klotzbach found. The last was Hurricane King in 1950.

