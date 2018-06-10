Anyone who lives in or is visiting the Florida Panhandle has run out of time to evacuate. State leaders ask anyone who hasn't already evacuated to stay in place. Major Hurricane Michael is likely to retain its strength by the time it makes landfall.

As of the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory, Michael is an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph -- and even higher gusts. Forecasters say it could gain even more strength before it makes landfall sometime during the day.

As of 11 a.m., Michael was about 60 miles south-southwest of Panama City, Florida.

Hurricane center forecasters issued a hurricane warning from the Alabama/Florida border to the Suwannee River. In addition, a storm surge warning is in effect from the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to the Anclote River.

Spaghetti models of Hurricane Michael

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like "spaghetti." Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Position and forecast cone of Hurricane Michael

This is a map showing the forecast cone for Hurricane Michael, which strengthened from a tropical storm Monday morning.

Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

Tampa Bay remains under a storm surge watch, in addition to a tropical storm watch, for strong winds and an elevated water level.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida and Georgia until 5 p.m. EDT. See the affected area below. Having trouble viewing the map? Click here.

A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible, and you should be ready to act quickly if one is spotted. A warning, on the other hand, would mean a tornado had actually been sighted or indicated on radar. If a warning gets issued, move immediately to an interior room or the lowest floor of a sturdy building to protect yourself from flying debris.

