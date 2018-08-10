Officials stress now is the time to prepare and act ahead of Hurricane Michael.

Forecast to become a major hurricane at landfall, likely in the Florida Panhandle, officials are issuing evacuation orders well in advance of what could be destructive winds and storm surge.

More: Track Hurricane Michael: Spaghetti models, forecast cone and satellite

As of 9 p.m. Monday, the following orders are in effect -- check with Florida Emergency Management / floridadisaster.org for more:

• Bay County: Mandatory evacuation orders are now in place for zones A, B, and C. Residents living in these areas should evacuate before 6 a.m. tomorrow.

• Franklin County: A mandatory evacuation has been issued for all non-residents.

• Gulf County: Mandatory evacuation issued for the following areas:

--All of Cape San Blas

--All of Indian Pass area

--Simmons Bayou, Highland View

--Windmark

--In the city of Port St. Joe, all areas from St. Joseph Bay to Long Avenue

--St. Joe Beach and Beacon Hill - Waterside of Highway 98

--Those with high profile vehicles, living in mobile homes, low lying areas, or anyone who feels unsafe in their current location

• Hernando County: Voluntary evacuation order for coastal zone levels A and B for Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m.

• Leon County: A Voluntary/Phased evacuation has been issued for mobile homes and low lying flood prone areas.

• Liberty County: Voluntary evacuations for mobile homes, substandard housing and low lying areas.

• Santa Rosa County: Voluntary evacuations for mobile home parks, campsites and low lying areas.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP