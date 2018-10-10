As with any major weather event, people are taking to social media to share their photos and videos.

Hurricane Michael made landfall around 1:30 p.m. near Mexico Beach, Florida, as a 155-mph, Category 4 storm.

We are gathering the best of those images and posting them here.

If you have photos or videos you would like to share, you can email them to sendto10@wtsp.com or post them with the hashtag #SendTo10. But please don't put yourself in harm's way to get the shot.

THIS JUST IN: Uh oh! Unfortunately, this car was parked in front of the boat ramp at Fort Island Beach in Crystal River and the fast waves washed it into the bay. #HurricaneMichael #CCSO #StormSurge #Flooding pic.twitter.com/E40DPnjgBM — Sheriff Citrus (@SheriffCitrus) October 10, 2018

Hundreds of #FHP Troopers en route to the Panhandle from across Florida to help with #HURRICANEMICHAEL recovery efforts... pic.twitter.com/srBsm3guuK — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) October 10, 2018

