Emergency management puts it bluntly: "You hide from the wind, and you run from the water."

Storm surge, an abnormal rise of water during tropical storm or hurricane, sometimes can be much more devastating than the storm's winds. Hurricane Michael has the potential to bring about a large surge across much of the Florida Gulf coastline.

From the Nature Coast into the Panhandle, the National Hurricane Center predicts some locations can see upward of 4 to 8 to even 12 feet of water.

More: Track Hurricane Michael: Spaghetti models, forecast cone and satellite

Remember: This is water on top of the normal tide level.

How high the water rises depends on several factors, including the orientation of the storm with the coastline, the storm's intensity, size and speed, according to NOAA.

Hurricane Michael could be one of those storms that proves destructive with its wind and surge.

A storm surge watch is in effect for Tampa Bay, including Hillsborough, Manatee and Pinellas Counties. Farther north, including Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties, a storm surge warning is in effect.

Related: Hurricane Michael prompts evacuations along Gulf coast

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP