Hurricane Nigel forms, expected to become major hurricane by Tuesday

Nigel is not expected to threaten Florida or the United States at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Nigel formed overnight from a tropical storm. And, Nigel is expected to be the season's next major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — by Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At this time, Florida and the United States are not threatened by the hurricane. Nigel formed Sunday as a tropical storm from Tropical Depression Fifteen. Fifteen came onto the scene Friday.

Currently, Hurricane Nigel has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and is moving northwest at 12 mph. It's currently located about 935 miles east-southeast of Bermuda.

By Tuesday, Nigel is expected to rapidly strengthen into a major hurricane. "It seems like the long-awaited rapid intensification phase of Nigel is underway," the NHC said, noting earlier forecasts predicting Nigel forming over the weekend.

Weather computer models, including the European and American GFS, show the storm potentially impacting the island of Bermuda by mid-next week. It is almost guaranteed that the system will not affect Florida or the eastern seaboard.

However, the hurricane could generate increased waves and rip currents up and down the East Coast, including along Florida.

Because Nigel is moving over warm waters and only facing light wind sheer, the NHC says rapid intensification is expected over the next day or so.