NHC: Tropical Storm Paulette strengthens into a Category 1 Hurricane

The NHC says the storm is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it approaches Bermuda late Sunday or early Monday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Tropical Storm Paulette has strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. Making the storm the sixth hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The storm is approximately 385 miles southeast of Bermuda and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph and showing sustained winds of 75 mph.

Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft flew into Paulette Saturday and determined additional strengthening is forecast over the next few days. The NHC says the storm is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it approaches Bermuda late Sunday or early Monday.

Hurricane-force-winds are extending 25 miles outward from Paulette's center, while tropical-storm-force winds are extending up to 195 miles.

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

Bermuda

"A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding on Bermuda in areas of onshore winds. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves," the NHC wrote.

On Monday the storm could see a decrease in speed as it is anticipated to turn to the north.

With the activity in the Atlantic, it is no surprise we are officially in peak hurricane season. In addition to Hurricane Paulette, there are tropical storms Sally and Rene churning in the Atlantic and Tropical Depression 20 along with multiple areas of interest in the tropics.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated its 2020 hurricane season forecast earlier this month, indicating one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks.

The updated forecast calls for 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes. This includes the 16 storms and three hurricanes we’ve already seen.

What other people are reading right now: