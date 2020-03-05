ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ask yourself this, "If a hurricane were coming this week, would I be ready?" Thankfully, there's enough time right now to get to that "yes" answer.

Complicating matters, of course, is the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Hurricane Preparedness Week 2020 starts Sunday, May 3, and runs through Saturday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service hope people can do these three key things to be ready for the official start of hurricane season.

Because of coronavirus and scientists' predictions that the 2020 season might be quite active, it's now more important than ever to plan ahead.

Here they are:

Make a list of supplies for your hurricane kit

Go ahead and pull out that hurricane kit from last year. Does everything seem OK? Can the food last for several more months? You might be in the clear!

Otherwise, now's the time to get a large storage bin and fill it up with several recommended items.

Water: At least 1 gallon daily per person for 3-7 days; when a storm nears, fill the bathtub and other containers; sports drinks are good to fend off dehydration

Food: At least enough for 3-7 days; non-perishable packaged or canned food; juices; foods for infants or elderly family members; snack foods; food for special diets





Non-electric can opener

Cooking tools, fuel

Paper plates and cups, plastic utensils

Bedding: blankets, pillows, etc.

Clothing

Rain gear

Sturdy shoes





First aid kit, medicines, prescription drugs

Toiletries, hygiene items, moisture wipes, dry shampoo

Flashlight, batteries, lanterns

Radio: Battery operated and NOAA weather radio

Telephones: Fully charged cell phone with extra battery; chargers; traditional (not cordless) telephone set





Cash (with some small bills) and credit cards: Banks and ATMs may not be available for extended periods





Tools: Keep a set with you during the storm

Gas: Fill up your vehicles several days before landfall is expected; gas stations could lose power during a storm and supply trucks may not be able to reach the area





Pet care items: Proper identification, immunization records, medications, ample supply of food and water; a carrier or cage; muzzle and/or leash





Bleach without lemon or any other additives

Fire extinguisher

Mosquito repellent

Keys

Toys, books and games for children

Duct tape

Cell phone charging stations -- locations where you can charge mobile devices

Organize important documents

Place these in a waterproof container or watertight resealable plastic bag ahead of time. It should include insurance, medical records, bank account numbers, Social Security cards, prescriptions, etc.

If you have flood insurance, make sure you have this supporting documentation, too. Consider checking with your insurance agent or company if you do not have flood insurance -- it might be a good idea to have considering where you live.

Figure out if you live in an evacuation zone

If you're anywhere along Florida's coastline, it's safe to assume you're in some sort of evacuation zone. But if a storm threatens and the call comes to leave, is your zone being called over someone else's?

Visit the Florida Division of Emergency Management to see what zone you live in. That way, when you hear evacuations ordered for zones A through E, you'll know whether it's time to go.

Visit this link to see information for other states.

Several outlets so far this year predict this upcoming hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, will be an active one for several reasons.

Scientists at Penn State University's Earth System Science Center say a combination of warm sea surface temperatures and other factors could result in the development of more named tropical cyclones than usual.

A tropical cyclone gets a name when it reaches tropical storm strength, with winds in excess of 39 mph.

