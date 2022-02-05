Hurricane season is less than a month away. Check this list to make sure you're prepared

Whether it's your first hurricane season or you're a seasoned veteran, it's always a good idea to make sure your plan is up to date.

FLORIDA, USA — The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season is less than a month away, but in recent years, we've had named storms popping up in May.

To help you make sure you're ready for hurricane season, the federal government declared May 1-7 as Hurricane Preparedness Week.

Whether it's your first hurricane season or you're a seasoned pro, it's always a good idea to make sure your plan is up to date.

Here are some key things you can do to prepare now, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration:

Living in the Tampa Bay area, even if you don't live along the coast, there are multiple wind and water hazards that could happen where you live.

Storm surge, strong winds, tornadoes, rip currents and flooding and rainfall are included in those risks during a tropical storm or hurricane.

Determine if you live in a hurricane evacuation zone. Even if you don't, you could live in a flood-prone area and still need to evacuate.

Once you find out if you'll need to evacuate ahead of storms, plan several routes, have a go-bag for supplies and follow evacuation orders.

Also, if you have pets, make sure you have a plan for them, too.

Whether you're evacuating or sheltering in place, you're going to need supplies not just for the storm itself, but potentially for some time during the aftermath.

Have enough non-perishable food, water and medicine to last at least three days per person. If possible, have more water stored.

Also keep cash on hand, along with spare batteries for flashlights and radios.

Now is a good time to check with your insurance company to make sure you're covered enough to repair or even replace your home and/or belongings.

Also, keep in mind a lot of home and renters insurance doesn't cover flooding, so you'll probably need a separate policy for that.

It's a good time to make sure your home is in good repair and up-to-date with local hurricane building codes.

If you're boarding up your home ahead of a storm, make sure you have the proper plywood, steel or aluminum panels to board up the windows, doors and even garage.

For renters, working with your landlord now can help prepare your home or apartment for a storm.

So you've taken all the steps to get ready before the season starts. Take the time now to write down your hurricane plan.