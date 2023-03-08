State Farm paid $597M in claims after hurricanes Ian and Nicole

The insurance company released the numbers and tips for its customers to protect their homes as Florida faces a potentially severe hurricane season.

FLORIDA, USA — The insurance company State Farm received nearly 59,000 claims and paid out a combined $597 million to customers recovering from hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022, the company said in a statement this week.

These numbers come as the insurance market has been crumbling in Florida and as Colorado State University's revised hurricane forecast is predicting a hurricane season that will be more active than average.

Florida homeowners are already paying more for insurance premiums than residents of any other state in the U.S., to the tune of $7,788 every year just on home insurance coverage, according to Insurify.

As some homeowners are seeing their premiums go up, others have been left scrambling to make sure their homes are protected after AAA dropped some of its Florida customers from its plans and Farmers stopped operating in the state altogether. Both companies cited "managing risk and catastrophe exposure" as their reasons for exiting, with numbers like the ones released by State Farm highlighting the expense of covering homes during increasingly severe hurricane seasons.

With the potential for severe storms on the horizon this year, State Farm issued a press release offering tips for Florida customers, including: