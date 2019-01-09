POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Dorian's path continues to shift and move away from Florida, neighbors can't help but take a sigh of relief.

"I'm pretty glad actually. It means I won't have to do a whole bunch of stuff I didn't want to do," Terry Scheiman said.

Scheiman has lived in his Bartow home for over 15 years. His roof still has damage from Hurricane Charley.

"When it came over, we had the winds going in one direction and then once the eye came through everybody went outside because it was so calm," Scheiman said.

Tree limbs were still down and homes were still damaged. Scheiman said it's always an issue in the neighborhood. This time he got ready for Dorian like he does for each storm, but said he didn't know what to expect.

"I thought this one might do a little more damage," said Scheiman.

RELATED: Live blog: Hurricane Dorian is packing 150-mph winds

RELATED: Hurricane hunters fly into Dorian and confirm it's still a powerful Category 4 storm

Josh Goodman and his family live across the street. They said they're used to seeing roofs dressed in bright blue.

"This one was tarped. Mine should have been tarped. During the storm I sat right here and watched a tornado go down the street," said Goodman.

Serious hurricanes have ravaged through Bartow before. That's why neighbors wouldn't be surprised if Dorian took a nasty turn.

"People freak out pretty bad, you know it's just simple as that. But you live in Florida. You just have to be prepared all year round," Goodman said.

Everyone's relieved Hurricane Dorian continues to head east. Polk County Emergency Management will still monitor any major rain over the next couple of days. Lots of rain could cause some heavy flooding.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.