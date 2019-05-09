President Donald Trump is doubling down on his tweet that said Alabama was among the states that could be hit hard by Hurricane Dorian.

At least 20 people in the Bahamas died because of Hurrican Dorian's devastation. The Bahamian government said that number is expected to rise.

About two hours before the Category 5 storm made landfall Sept. 1 in the Abacos Islands in the Bahamas, Trump tweeted that "in addition to Florida - South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated."

Twenty minutes later, the National Weather Service in Birmingham tweeted a correction to the president's tweet: "Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian."

The exchange ignited another internet and media firestorm and prompted the president to tweet a spaghetti plot map from South Florida Water Management District and then insist that "Alabama was going to be hit or grazed."

And, during an Oval Office meeting Wednesday afternoon, Trump showed what appeared to be a National Hurricane Center forecast map altered with a Sharpie to include Alabama in Dorian's cone.

"I know that Alabama was in the original forecast," he told reporters.

Few, if any, meteorologists included Alabama in Dorian's path.

President Donald Trump holds a chart as he talks with reporters after receiving a briefing on Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

AP

The president's SFWMD spaghetti plot map wasn't wrong, exactly, it was just old when he shared it. Spaghetti plots from Aug. 28 and 30 showed some models taking Dorian over the state of Florida, into the Gulf of Mexico, up into the Florida Panhandle and possibly impacting Alabama and Georgia.

The Aug. 31 plots shifted Dorian farther east, and the Sept. 1 plots (the day of Trump's first tweet about Alabama) show possible landfall in Florida before heading into Georgia and the Carolinas.

RELATED: What are spaghetti models?

Spaghetti plots are dozens of models used to show where a major storm may go. The National Hurricane Center sends out Hurricane Hunters, uses satellite imagery, radar, weather analysis and forecast models to help determine where tropical storms and hurricanes could impact.

The models are computer-generated and come from places like the National Weather Service, Canada’s Deterministic Prediction System and the U.K. Met Office. Some use statistics, atmospheric dynamics, climatology and thermodynamics.

As of Thursday morning, Hurricane Dorian is a Category 2 storm with winds up to 110 mph. Howling winds from Dorian are blowing through downtown Charleston, South Carolina as the storm crawls off the coast of the Carolinas.

Hurricane Dorian pummeled the Bahamas for nearly two days before weakening slightly and heading toward Florida's east coast. The prime minister of the Bahamas said parts of his country, just 200 miles southeast of Florida, were in "the midst of a historic tragedy."

RELATED: Live blog: Hurricane Dorian downgraded to Category 2 storm

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian death toll climbs to 20 in devastated Bahamas