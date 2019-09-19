MIAMI — While Hurricane Humberto moves away from Bermuda, Hurricane Jerry is moving west.
The National Hurricane Center upgraded Jerry to a hurricane in its 11 a.m. advisory on Thursday.
Jerry is moving west-northwest at 16 mph with winds up to 75 mph.
A tropical storm watch is still in effect for Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy and Saba and St. Eustatius.
The NHC said the center of Jerry will be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by Friday and could pass north of Puerto Rico this weekend.
Jerry is forecast to strengthen during the next day before some weakening begins this weekend.
