Is Publix open? Stores announce early closures ahead of Idalia

The grocer's store status page will update throughout the duration of the storm.

TAMPA, Fla. — Publix stores across the Tampa Bay area are closing early Tuesday ahead of impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

The grocer's status page shows most, if not all, Publix locations in Pinellas County closed as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Tampa-area stores show similar closing times, as well as those along the coastline south to Sarasota County and north to Citrus County.

If a store is located west of Interstate 75, there's a good chance the store is closing early.

Reopenings are planned for 9 a.m. Wednesday, but that will likely be dependent on the storm's severity.