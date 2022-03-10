National Guard: Joint Task Force Florida personnel rescued more than 2,350 people so far

The task force is currently supporting 207 missions, including search and rescue efforts throughout southwest and Central Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. — Joint Task Force Florida (JTTF) has 5,227 personnel activated to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts, the Florida National Guard said Monday afternoon.

Over 2,350 people have been rescued so far: More than 2,100 people from flooded areas via truck, 200 rotary wing rescues and 50 boat rescues.

The task force will also start a major airlift operation Monday to transport engineering assets and security personnel along with humanitarian aid and commodities to southwest Florida's barrier islands.

The National Guard is operating 27 point-of-distribution sites, where people can get food, water and ice.

As of Sunday, the sites distributed 1,140 pallets of water, 918 pallets of food, 230 pallets of ice and 1,440 tarps. More than 40,000 vehicles passed through these sites to pick up the aid.