ORLANDO, Fla. — Doughnut lovers may have to look elsewhere for their sugary fix starting this afternoon.

In a tweet, Krispy Kreme in Orlando broke disappointing news to its die-hard fans -- the chain is closing up its shops throughout central Florida starting Monday, September 2 at 3 p.m.

The company pointed to severe weather from Hurricane Dorian as its reason for temporarily shutting down.

But Krispy Kreme added, "Until we close, we'll be glazing up a storm!" So, now may be the time to stock up on those glazed circles of joy.

Areas around most of Florida's Atlantic coast have been reacting to the Category 5 hurricane, as it continues to move farther west over the Bahamas.

As of Monday around 8:30 a.m., 15 counties (including all but Broward and Miami-Dade directly along the water) had issued some form of evacuation.

Hurricane Dorian made landfall around 12:45 p.m. Sunday in Elbow Cay, Bahamas. As of 8 a.m., the system still had sustained winds of about 165 mph, moving slowly at about 1 mph.

