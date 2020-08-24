Hurricane Laura updates: Storm strengthens; no change in track or timing

Hurricane Laura could be a Category 3 storm with a dangerous storm surge when it makes landfall later this week.

HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 weather team and National Hurricane Center are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Laura, which is currently a Category 1.

It's expected to be a Category 3 hurricane that will pose a significant threat to either the upper Texas Coast or Louisiana. The most recent spaghetti models don't agree on where Laura will make landfall, so everyone should be prepared and have a plan.

LATEST UPDATES

5:20 p.m. Garbage collection in Houston will be suspended on Thursday, August 27. Leave your bins in a secure place to prevent loose trash from clogging sewers.

5:10 p.m. Harris Health System is closing all of its outpatient healthcare facilities at noon Wednesday, Aug. 26, ahead of the possible landfall of Hurricane Laura. All facilities will remain closed on Thursday, Aug. 27. All patients will be contacted directly to reschedule appointments. For information about Harris Health closures, visit www.harrishealth.org.

5:05 p.m. The Houston SPCA sent 238 animals to safety in Austin and the North Dallas area. Wings of Rescue flew coastal pets from Galveston Humane, including 57 cats, 20 dogs, three rabbits and one three-legged mouse. The Houston SPCA and Austin Humane transported 102 cats and 28 dogs, while 27 baby squirrels went into the care of the Austin Wildlife Rescue.

Stopping for some cuddles before embarking on the next leg of their journey. 💙🐾 #hounews #hurricane #animalrescue pic.twitter.com/huXN8KLQKr — Houston SPCA (@HoustonSPCA) August 25, 2020

4:50 p.m. Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta has issued a Voluntary Evacuation for low-lying coastal communities outside the protection levee.

4:46 p.m. All Houston Independent School District food distribution efforts have been canceled Thursday and Friday due to potential inclement weather from Hurricane Laura. Student meal delivery to designated apartment complexes will continue Wednesday, Aug. 26, but will be canceled on Thursday, Aug. 27 and Friday, Aug. 28. Curbside summer meals are canceled on Thursday, Aug. 27.

The mass community food distribution scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28 in the NRG Stadium Yellow Lot has been rescheduled for noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 at the same location.

4:37 p.m. Houston Public Works will initiate the temporary lowering of Lake Houston Tuesday evening. Lake Houston will be lowered to 41 ft, which is 18 inches below full pool. It is predicted Hurricane Laura will bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to the Lake Houston Area over a six-day period, with isolated incidents of 6 inches of rainfall possible.

4:20 p.m. Houston residents in the voluntary evacuation zone who call 311 will be directed to a hotel and will not be required to pay for their room. This only includes residents in Houston ZIP codes 77059, 77062, and 77058 North.

4 p.m. The latest report from the National Hurricane Center has Laura's winds at 80 mph with wind gusts up to 100 mph. The track and timing haven't changed. Landfall is still expected from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

#BREAKING here is the 4pm Tuesday cone. Everything remains unchanged. #Laura now has winds of 80 mph. Expected to make landfall as a major hurricane near Sabine Pass. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/irbJzYg0lE — Blake Mathews (@KHOUBlake11) August 25, 2020

3:43 p.m. METRO will suspend operations of all transit services at 4 p.m. Wednesday in advance of the impacts to the region from Hurricane Laura. Service will resume when it is safe to do so.

3:36 p.m. More evacuations have been issued for Galveston County: A mandatory evacuation for Kemah and La Marque areas outside the levee. Dickinson is now under a voluntary advisory, along with low-lying areas of League City.

3:30 p.m. Montgomery County officials provide an update on preparations for Hurricane Laura.

3:20 p.m. HISD facilities will be closed on Wed, 8/26 and Thurs, 8/27; scheduled to reopen on Fri, 8/28 pending road and weather conditions

3:02 p.m. The Bolivar-Galveston Ferry will stop operating at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The last ferry will leave Bolivar at 11:30 p.m. Ferry service will resume when it is safe to do so.

2:46 p.m. Governor Abbott said reception centers in San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin will open later today. The state is providing buses to transport Texans that are evacuating. There are also over 225,000 hotel rooms available across the state to provide shelter to evacuees.

2:30 p.m. Governor announced that he has added 36 counties to his State Disaster Declaration due to the threat of severe rain, wind, and flooding. They are: Anderson, Angelina, Bowie, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Fort Bend, Franklin, Gregg, Grimes, Harrison, Houston, Leon, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Polk, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Travis, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Walker, Waller, Wharton and Wood.

2:10 p.m. League City Mayor Pat Hallisey has issued a local state of disaster and a voluntary evacuation order for all of League City. Residents in low lying areas including those along Clear Lake, Clear Creek and Dickinson Bayou, along with residents with medical needs and who use devices that require electricity, are strongly encouraged to consider evacuating. All residents need to be aware that City emergency response services could be limited during the height of the storm. Storm surge, strong winds, and power outages are expected during the storm.

2:05 p.m. La Porte is issuing a Voluntary Evacuation Order for all areas, effective immediately. La Porte is now under a Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning due to potentially dangerous impacts to our area. Hurricane Laura is expected to be a Category 3 major hurricane at landfall, with up to 115 mph winds. On its current track, La Porte can expect to experience tropical storm and/or hurricane force winds and 3-5 feet of storm surge.

2:04 p.m. Fort Bend ISD, Cy-Fair ISD and Spring ISD are among the latest districts to announce closures. Tap here for the full list.

1:30 p.m. Fort Bend County waves tolls on Fort Bend Parkway, Westpark Toll Road, and Grand Parkway in Fort Bend County to support evacuations related to Hurricane Laura. "It is encouraged that residents use these routes instead of flooded roads. Tolls will remain waived through Friday, August 28 at 11:59 p.m. to assist in the region’s hurricane response and recovery."

1:12 p.m — Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia issued a Mandatory Evacuation Order for at risk areas of Chambers County, effective immediately. Residents who reside in low lying and flood-prone areas and those who live in trailer/manufactured homes are required to move to a safer location.

12:45 p.m. — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo declares a voluntary evacuation of residents in evacuation ZIP code Zones A & B, which include coastal communities in Harris County and Houston. Find your evacuation zone on this ZIP code map, which includes routes.

12:29 p.m. — Channelview ISD will be closed Wednesday through Friday due to severe weather conditions. Tap here for the full list.

12:25 p.m. — Alvin Community College has canceled all courses and the campus will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The closure will include all face-to-face, online, hybrid and remote classes. No virtual services will be available. The ACC Lab School will also be closed.

12:17 p.m. — Major League Baseball announced today that Wednesday's scheduled game between the Astros and Angels at Minute Maid Park has been postponed due to the potential impact that Hurricane Laura may have on the Gulf Coast. Read more.

12:03 p.m. — Space Center Houston will be closed Wednesday and Thursday in preparation of severe weather brought in by Hurricane Laura. The closure includes all in-person and virtual programs. Participants registered in activities that were postponed due to the closure will be contacted with rescheduling information.

11:45 a.m. — Galveston County Judge Mark Henry confirmed the following cities has issued voluntary evacuation orders including Bayou Vista, Hitchcock and Kema. City of Galveston, Clear Lake Shores, Jamaica Beach, La Marque and Tiki Island have all issued mandatory evacuations.

11:45 a.m. — "We do not have the resources to go door to door and pull people out of their homes." | Galveston County Judge Mark Henry urges residents to evacuate the area as rescue efforts will be almost impossible during the storm. He reminded residents to bring any prescription medication, personal protection supplies and all pets. "We do not have the ability to rescue you," he said.

11:37 a.m. — Galveston County has issued a mandatory evacuation for the Bolivar Peninsula, as well as Bacliff and San Leon. Officials said 50 buses are prepared for evacuation. They're also suspending ferry services at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

11:30 a.m. — Galveston County officials are discussing their latest emergency management plan after a hurricane warning was issued for the Galveston coastline. So far, the county has issued a voluntary evacuation order the Bolivar Peninsula.

10:48 a.m. — Cleveland ISD will be closed Wednesday through Friday district families prepare for arrival of Hurricane Laura. The district plans to resume classes Monday, Aug. 31.

10:33 a.m. — Dickinson ISD is releasing students at 11 a.m. and faculty members at noon Tuesday in preparation for Hurricane Laura. District officials said schools will be closed through Thursday, and they're waiting to make a decision about returning Friday. Virtual learning is also postponed.

10:29 a.m. — La Porte ISD is ending classes, including virtual instruction and extracurricular activities, at noon Tuesday in preparation for Hurricane Laura. The district plans to reopen Friday, officials said.

9:49 a.m. — EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: Judge Lina Hidalgo has granted free passage to motorists on the Harris County tollway system to support evacuations along the Gulf coast. For now, no evacuation orders have been issued for Harris County. Full list of local evacuation orders.

9:09 a.m. — Brazoria County has closed all county beaches to vehicular traffic due to Hurricane Laura.

8:47 a.m. — Brazoria County has issued a voluntary evacuation for low-lying coastal communities outside the protection levee. All residents need to continue to watch Hurricane Laura closely, as the track for this storm continues to change.

7:47 a.m. — Galveston ISD will be closed Tuesday and through the remainder of the week. All on-site and remote classes have been canceled. School is expected to resume Monday, Aug. 31.

7:42 a.m. — The Bolivar Peninsula is under a voluntary evacuation order, according to Galveston County officials. The evacuation also includes the unincorporated areas of Port Bolivar, Crystal Beach, High Island and Gilchrist.

7:24 a.m. — The National Hurricane Center confirms Laura has become a Category 1 hurricane. Read more.

Update at 7:15 AM CDT: NOAA Hurricane Hunter reports that #Laura has become a hurricane. pic.twitter.com/aNiyahJXDQ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 25, 2020

6:32 a.m. — The city of Galveston has issued a mandatory evacuation instructing all residents to leave the city. It is urgent that residents heed this mandatory evacuation and leave with all family members and pets. Read more.

4:19 a.m. — Nassau Bay has issued a voluntary evacuation for all disabled residents and those with medical needs. List of evacuation areas.

4:18 a.m. — Seabrook has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents and businesses in the low-lying areas of the city, specifically lower Todville from Red Bluff south to SH 146 and Baywood Drive. Elderly residents and those with medical conditions are strongly encouraged to evacuate.

The National Weather Services has issued a Hurricane and Storm Surge Watch for these areas with an anticipated two to four feet of storm surge in Seabrook based on the current track of Tropical Storm Laura. List of evacuation areas.

8:41 p.m. — A mandatory evacuation has been issued for Jefferson County, Orange County and Port Arthur ahead of Tropical Storms Laura and Marco.

8:23 p.m. — The City of Mont Belvieu issued a local state of disaster. The local state of disaster activates the Mont Belvieu emergency plan ahead of Tropical Storm Laura.

6:50 p.m. — Texas A&M University at Galveston is issuing a mandatory evacuation effective Tuesday, August 25. The timeline and access to campus is subject to change over the coming days based on weather conditions.

6:20 p.m. — Mayor Thom Kolupski has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents and businesses in low-lying areas in Seabrook, specifically lower Todville from Red Bluff south to SH 146 and Baywood Drive. These portions of Seabrook are most prone to storm surge and flooding. The National Weather Services has issued a Hurricane and Storm Surge Watch for these areas with an anticipated two to four feet of storm surge in Seabrook based on the current track of Tropical Storm Laura.

6 p.m. — Tropical Storm Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River. Heavy rain is expected through the night for the north-central Gulf Coast but Marco's winds will continue to weaken.

Tropical Storm #Marco has made landfall per @NHC_Atlantic near the mouth of the Mississippi River around 6pm. https://t.co/Tsc0EvY9hy — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 24, 2020

6 p.m. — Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta signed a disaster declaration for the potential tropical weather threat. They're often signed in advance to speed up the process if support is needed.

5:55 p.m. — Brazosport College will close Tuesday, August 25 at 5 p.m. through Thursday, August 27. With this closure, all evening college classes scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, including online, face-to-face or in a hybrid/blended format are cancelled. Check here for more school closings.

5:40 p.m. — Natural disasters such as hurricanes and tropical storms can be overwhelming and can seriously affect emotional health. Before, during and after such storms, the Disaster Distress Helpline 1-800-985-5990 can provide immediate counseling to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects caused by tropical storm-related incidents. The Helpline is a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week and free resource that responds to people who need crisis counseling and support in dealing with the traumatic effects of a natural or human-caused disaster.

5:05 p.m. — More school closings or changes: Anahuac ISD will be closed Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 25-28. This includes all school activities; East Chambers ISD will transition to totally virtual learning beginning Tuesday, August 25; Crenshaw School on Bolivar Peninsula will be closed for the remainder of the week. All other Galveston ISD campuses will remain open for remote learning Tuesday; Galveston College says all academic and campus operations will take place remotely, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 25, until further notice.

4:50 p.m. — BARC Houston has cancelled all non-emergency intake services as we prepare for a possible influx of animals affected by the storms in the Gulf of Mexico. At this time, other services have not been not affected, however this is subject to change. The staff is working to insure that all animals on-site at BARC will be cared for and for essential crew members to stay overnight if necessary.

4:20 p.m. — The City of Galveston announces Island Transit services will be suspended beginning Tuesday and until further notice due to concerns regarding Tropical Storm Laura. Routes will run through the end of the day Monday. We will update once services resume.

4 p.m. — With the 4 p.m. Monday update, the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch for Montgomery, Liberty, Harris and Galveston counties.

A hurricane watch was issued for from Port Bolivar, Texas, to west of Morgan City, Louisiana.

A storm surge watch is in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne for areas outside of the southeast Louisiana Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System.

3:50 p.m. — Thursday’s game between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park will be played on Tuesday as part of a doubleheader beginning at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday’s game, which was originally scheduled for 8:10 p.m., will be moved up to a 12:10 p.m. start.

3:35 p.m. — Galveston County Judge Mark Henry says he anticipates a voluntary evacuation for Bolivar Peninsula Tuesday if the current models don't change.

3:05 p.m. — County Judge Mark Henry has signed a Disaster Declaration for Galveston County in response to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Laura.

“Forecasts are showing the possibility of heavy rains, tropical force winds, and storm surge impacting our area,” said Judge Henry. “This storm potentially presents a serious threat to the life safety and property of our residents.”

2:15 p.m. — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mobilized more than 70 members of the Texas Army and Air National Guard in response to Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

2 p.m. — President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for Texas. FEMA is available to help state and local agencies to areas that will be affected by Tropical Storms Marco and Laura to coordinate disaster relief efforts starting Monday. The declaration includes Aransas, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, and Willacy counties.

1:38 p.m. — City of Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents living in low-lying areas and west of the end of the Seawall in advance of Tropical Storm Laura, effective 1 p.m. Monday.

12:47 p.m. — Brazosport ISD is closing schools on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. There will be no classes for virtual at-home learners or at school learners on these closure dates. Other school closures will be posted here.

12:33 p.m. — Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia issued a county-wide disaster declaration in advance of Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura’s landfall, expected later this week. There is currently no evacuation order for Chambers County.

11:30 a.m. — Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie announced Monday he is calling for a mandatory city-wide evacuation beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, August 25. Mayor Bartie originally announced a voluntary evacuation of Sabine Pass, Saturday, August 22.

Get the latest forecast at khou.com/weather.

Track the storms on our interactive radar khou.com/hurricane.

Download the KHOU app for the latest updates, including weather alerts: khou.com/app.