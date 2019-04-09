WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Legoland Florida Resort has joined other theme parks and organizations to pledge assistance in Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts.

Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas after it hovered over the islands for days. The catastrophic storm made landfall around 12:45 p.m. Sunday in Elbow Cay, Bahamas.

The theme park has since announced it will offer a discounted $25 single-day theme park ticket through the weekend. It pledges $10 of each discounted ticket sold this weekend will, in turn, be donated to the American Red Cross to support the relief and recovery efforts for Hurricane Dorian.

The resort also announced it will be a collection point for guests wishing to donate non-perishable items such as water, toiletries, baby products, radios, batteries, candles and bedding for people in the Bahamas impacted by Dorian.

The $25 ticket prices will be available for Sept. 7 and 8, 2019. Six tickets will be available per transaction. The theme park says the discount can not be paired with other discounts or promotions, and the discount will only be available at the ticket window.

