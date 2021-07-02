Lightning monitoring Hurricane Elsa as storm may rain on a championship parade

TAMPA, Fla. — With a win on Friday, the Lightning would be one game away from sweeping the Montreal Canadiens and earning the team's second consecutive Stanley Cup trophy by Monday night - right around the same time Hurricane Elsa is forecasted to veer in the direction of Tampa Bay.
There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the current projected track and intensity of the storm, but that doesn't mean the Bolts are not keeping a close eye on its development.
The team says it is "continually monitoring" Elsa, and is prepared to make an announcement on any changes if it becomes necessary.
Game 4 is taking place in Montreal, which means the show will go on. Sadly, if Elsa stays on its current path, Bolts fans may be preoccupied with an incoming hurricane rather than another championship win.
10 Tampa Bay's team of meteorologists will be providing updates on Hurricane Elsa around the clock. You can monitor the latest information here.
- Hurricane Elsa: Tampa Bay in forecast cone for Category 1 storm
- Sha'Carri Richardson apologizes after positive drug test disrupts her Olympic plans
- Devastated condo community looks to Biden visit for comfort
- Bodies of 2 children found in rubble of Surfside collapse, mayor says; number of deaths climb to 18
- Game 3 preview: Lightning striking first has winning results in playoffs
- Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter