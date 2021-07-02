Lightning monitoring Hurricane Elsa as storm may rain on a championship parade

With a win on Friday, the Lightning would be one game away from sweeping the Montreal Canadiens.

TAMPA, Fla. — With a win on Friday, the Lightning would be one game away from sweeping the Montreal Canadiens and earning the team's second consecutive Stanley Cup trophy by Monday night - right around the same time Hurricane Elsa is forecasted to veer in the direction of Tampa Bay.

There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the current projected track and intensity of the storm, but that doesn't mean the Bolts are not keeping a close eye on its development.

The team says it is "continually monitoring" Elsa, and is prepared to make an announcement on any changes if it becomes necessary.

Game 4 is taking place in Montreal, which means the show will go on. Sadly, if Elsa stays on its current path, Bolts fans may be preoccupied with an incoming hurricane rather than another championship win.

10 Tampa Bay's team of meteorologists will be providing updates on Hurricane Elsa around the clock. You can monitor the latest information here.