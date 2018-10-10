ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Hurricane Michael is history in the making in real time.

The destructive storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon in the Florida Panhandle, with catastrophic 155 mph wind and storm surge creating damage not likely to be realized until the coming hours.

5 p.m.

As expected, Hurricane Michael has been weakening since making landfall. It now is a 125-mph, Category 3 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest update.

The hurricane center says Michael, with its low 919 mb pressure, is the strongest storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

4:44 p.m.

CBS News published video of a hotel damaged in Panama City, Florida, with debris crashing onto cars and the ground below.

4:26 p.m.

Storm surge is inundating some businesses and their parking lots in Crystal River. The Citrus County Sheriff's Office has a running list of roads closed because of flooding.

Rising water: We’ve had to move our car and live truck three times in the last hour to get away from #HurricaneMichael flood waters in Crystal River. Officials warn its only going to get worse as we get closer to high tide at around 6:15pm @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/hYX8nP2R9B — Sarah Rosario (@sarahbrosario) October 10, 2018

4:15 p.m.

Tampa police closed northbound Bayshore Boulevard at Rome Avenue because of flooding and ask drivers to avoid the area.

4 p.m.

Hurricane Michael is a 140-mph storm located about 55 miles west-northwest of Tallahassee, Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest update.

The hurricane center also is keeping tabs on the latest wind gusts from the storm. They include:

Marianna Florida airport: 102 mph

University of Florida/Weatherflow Mexico Beach: 83 mph

Panama City Beach National Ocean Service: 80 mph

Tallahassee International Airport: 71 mph

3:45 p.m.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott asks President Donald Trump to issue a major disaster declaration, according to a news release. This follows the president's pre-landfall emergency declaration and allows federal resources to move more quickly to local communities across the Panhandle.

3:23 p.m.

It's about high tide time in Pass-a-Grille, and many streets that were flooded Tuesday are flooding again. Strong winds from Hurricane Michael brought a 1-3 feet storm surge to parts of the Tampa Bay area.

We’re at peak high tide here in Pass-A-Grille where a lot of the same side streets as yesterday are flooding. Storm surge pushing up more water than usual. This is 36th off Gulf Blvd. #HurricaneMichael @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/gupOMpl90N — Josh Sidorowicz (@joshsidorowicz) October 10, 2018

3:20 p.m.

A car that was parked in front of a boat ramp in Citrus County was washed away by flood waters Tuesday from Hurricane Michael. The Citrus County Sheriff's Office tweeted two photos of the car after it had been washed into the bay.

Photo: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

3:15 p.m.

A tornado warning was issued for Manatee and Sarasota counties. Hurricane Michael's outer bands extend well from its center, and some of the individual storms within those rain bands are rotating.

There are no immediate reports of damage.

3 p.m.

Hurricane Michael is a 150-mph storm located about 60 miles west of Tallahassee, Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest update.

The latest wind gusts include the following:

Tyndall Air Force Base: 119 mph

Florida State University Panama City Campus: 116 mph

University of Florida/Weatherflow Mexico Beach: 104 mph

Panama City Treatment Plant: 94 mph

2 p.m.

With some of the first images now coming out of the hardest hit areas, it's time to start thinking about how to help people in need.

10News has a page set up to point people in the right direction. Whether you'd like to donate your time or money, click or tap this link for resources.

1:30 p.m.

Hurricane Michael made landfall around 1:30 p.m. near Mexico Beach, Florida, as a Category 4 storm. Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 155 mph -- by far the strongest October hurricane to make landfall on the continental U.S., according to Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach.

No other storm of similar intensity has ever hit the Panhandle in recorded history.

1:16 p.m.

Because several Citrus County schools are being used as shelters from the storm, there will be no school Thursday, Oct. 11, for students or staff, the district says.

