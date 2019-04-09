ATLANTA — In 2001, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, created the Ludacris Foundation to improve the lives of young people.

Over the years, Ludacris and his team at the foundation have achieved notable success and recognition for their philanthropic and community work.

In 2005, he dedicated Labor Day weekend to "social service and responsibility," his website says. "The weekend brings together the Atlanta community and Luda's celebrity colleagues."

LudaDay was recognized as an official city-wide event by Mayor Kasim Reed in 2011, with money raised from the event going to the foundation and other charities benefiting children.

This year was no different.

Ludacris announced on Wednesday that proceeds from the weekend's events are going to help relief efforts in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian leveled so much of the country.

He said on Instagram that more than $100,000 was raised.

"Now watch me work," he said.

The U.S. Coast Guard is preparing boats and helicopters for any rescue operations that may be needed after Hurricane Dorian makes its way along the South Carolina coast.

The official death toll stood at seven but was certain to rise. A day after the most powerful hurricane on record ever to hit the country finished mauling the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, emergency workers had yet to reach some stricken areas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

