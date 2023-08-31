Hurricane Idalia causes Manasota Key Road in Sarasota County to closed

Most of Sarasota has begun to reopen, but Manasota Key Road north of Blackburn Point is damaged.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SARASOTA, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia brought a strong storm surge and heavy rain causing heavy destruction in parts of Sarasota County.

Most of Sarasota is reopening, but Manasota Key Road north of Blackburn Point is damaged, and the road north of Blind Pass is impassable and still closed, according to county leaders.

Authorities are asking the public to stay away from this area as recovery teams are assessing the damage and planning repairs.

Drivers can take Casey Key Road, and mid-key is open for two-way traffic. Authorities say repairs are needed, but the road is intact.

While running water has been restored to most Casey Key residents, a boil water advisory is in effect for residents, according to Sarasota officials.