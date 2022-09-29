As Hurricane Ian winds subside, Manatee County begins recovery efforts

As of Wednesday night, Manatee County says there are more than 134,000 FPL customers without power.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — First responders and crews in Manatee County are set to begin their recovery efforts as winds from Hurricane Ian lessen in strength.

Three shelters, Braden River High School, Lee Middle School and Bayshore Elementary School, will receive fuel for their fuel generators soon, the county said in a news release.

More than 200 lift stations across the county were reportedly offline due to power outages, and the crew will place generators to those lift stations to get them up and running again, beginning with the master lift station.

Utility crews are working to help restore the wastewater service, the county says.

First In Teams (FIT) is scheduled to begin operating on Thursday to assist in clearing SR-70 from debris for Florida Power & Light crews, the news release mentioned.

As of Wednesday night, Manatee County says there are more than 134,000 FPL customers without power.

FIT Teams will also reportedly help clear the roads to Anna Maria Island to allow utility crews to fix the island's sewer service and potable water.

“It’s all hands on deck,” Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said in a statement. “But it is important we all pitch in to do we do the work that matters.”